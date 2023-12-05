Watch CBS News
Three Massachusetts hospitals ranked best in US for maternity care

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Three Massachusetts hospitals rank among the best in the country for maternity care, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The magazine gave a "high performance" ranking to Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

How U.S. News determined the best maternity hospitals

Hospitals were ranked in a number of categories, including cesarean section rates, newborn complications and breast milk feeding rates. 

U.S. News collected data from 680 hospitals, and determined 311 are "deserving of recognition for offering high quality maternity care." The ranking focused on "uncomplicated" pregnancies, as opposed to those that are high-risk.

The magazine provided maternity scorecards for Mass General, Beth Israel and UMass Memorial. Beth Israel stood out for being "excellent at minimizing avoidable C-sections." And at UMass Memorial, reported newborn complications were the rarest among the three. 

Click here to see the other Massachusetts hospitals evaluated for maternity care. 

Boston-area hospitals have long been recognized among America's best. Mass General and Brigham and Women's Hospital made the U.S. News "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" earlier this summer. And in June, the magazine named Boston Children's Hospital second in the country for pediatric care. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 9:40 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

