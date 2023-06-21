Boston Children's Hospital ranked 2nd in the country for pediatric care

BOSTON - Boston Children's Hospital is once again ranked among the best facilities in the country for pediatric care - though not quite as high as it's accustomed to.

After nine straight years of topping the U.S. News & World Report list for best children's hospital in the nation, Boston comes in second this year.

"We are honored to be ranked among the nation's top pediatric hospitals - all working toward the shared goal of making life better for children and families," CEO Dr. Kevin Churchwell said.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center took the No. 1 spot.

Boston Children's Hospital did top the list for several specialties, including pediatric diabetes, G.I. surgery and neurology.

Dana-Farber was ranked second for pediatric cancer hospitals.