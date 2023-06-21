Watch CBS News
Boston Children's Hospital ranked 2nd in the country for pediatric care

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Boston Children's Hospital is once again ranked among the best facilities in the country for pediatric care - though not quite as high as it's accustomed to.

After nine straight years of topping the U.S. News & World Report list for best children's hospital in the nation, Boston comes in second this year.

"We are honored to be ranked among the nation's top pediatric hospitals - all working toward the shared goal of making life better for children and families," CEO Dr. Kevin Churchwell said.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center took the No. 1 spot. 

Boston Children's Hospital did top the list for several specialties, including pediatric diabetes, G.I. surgery and neurology.

Dana-Farber was ranked second for pediatric cancer hospitals. 

First published on June 21, 2023 / 8:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

