These are the top ranked Massachusetts high schools, according to US News & World Report

BOSTON - Massachusetts is often said to have the best education system in the country, but which Bay State schools are the cream of the crop?

U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of nearly 25,000 public high schools across America, and offered a breakdown of the best high schools by state. The rankings were based on six factors including test scores, graduation rates and college preparedness.

Boston Latin School was ranked No. 1 in the state, and 50th nationwide. At least 99% of students take at least one Advanced Placement exam at the school, and 93% pass. Over 96% of students are proficient in reading, science and math. And it has a graduation rate of 98%.

Below are the Top 100 Massachusetts schools as ranked by U.S. News. Click here for the full ranking.

1. Boston Latin School

2. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School (Hadley)

3. The Bromfield School (Harvard)

4. Sturgis Charter Public School (Hyannis)

5. Dover-Sherborn Regional High School (Dover)

6. Lexington High School

7. Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School (Marlboro)

8. Belmont High School

9. Acton-Boxborough Regional High School (Acton)

10. Weston High School

11. Mystic Valley Regional Charter School (Malden)

12. Boston Latin Academy (Dorchester)

13. Hopkinton High School

14. Pioneer Charter School of Science (Everett)

15. Wellesley High School

16. Medfield Senior High School

17. John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science (Roxbury)

18. Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (Saugus)

19. Needham High School

20. Westwood High School

21. Cohasset High School

22. Sharon High School

23. Groton Dunstable Regional (Groton)

24. Wayland High School

25. Concord Carlisle High School (Concord)

26. Norwell High School

27. Westford Academy

28. Manchester Essex Regional High School (Manchester)

29. Winchester High School

30. Excel Academy Charter School (East Boston)

31. Algonquin Regional High School (Northboro)

32. Medway High School

33. Westboro High School

34. Hampden Charter School of Science (Chicopee)

35. Brookline High School

36. Arlington High School

37. Newton South High School

38. Milton High School

39. Duxbury High School

40. Tahanto Regional High School (Boylston)

41. Littleton High School

42. Andover High School

43. Newton North High School

44. Hingham High School

45. Lynnfield High School

46. Ashland High School

47. Shrewsbury High School

48. Community Charter School of Cambridge

49. Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School (Worcester)

50. Tantasqua Regional High School (Sturbridge)

51. Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School (Hamilton)

52. Newburyport High School

53. Marblehead High School

54. Nauset Regional High School (Eastham)

55. Mt. Greylock Regional High School (Williamstown)

56. Canton High School

57. Nipmuc Regional High School (Upton)

58. Foxboro High School

59. Natick High School

60. Nashoba Regional (Bolton)

61. Ipswich High School

62. Scituate High School

63. Lenox Memorial High School

64. Old Rochester Regional High School (Mattapoisett)

65. Sutton High School

66. North Quincy High School

67. Lunenburg High School

68. North Reading High School

69. University Pk Campus School (Worcester)

70. Hopedale Jr Sr High School

71. Quabog Regional High School (Warren)

72. Bedford High School

73. Chelmsford High School

74. Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School (Adams)

75. Apponequet Regional High School (Lakeville)

76. Holliston High School

77. Longmeadow High School

78. Mansfield High School

79. Swampscott High School

80. Worcester Technical High School

81. Millis High School

82. Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School (Sudbury)

83. Monomoy Regional High School (Harwich)

84. King Philip Regional High School (Wrentham)

85. Georgetown High School

86. Boston Collegiate Charter School (Dorchester)

87. North Attleboro High School

88. Franklin High School

89. Salem Academy Charter School

90. Masconomet Regional High School (Boxford)

91. Oliver Ames High School (North Easton)

92. Northampton High School

93. Braintree High School

94. Cambridge Rindge and Latin

95. The Springfield Renaissance School

96. Melrose High School

97. Match Charter Public School (Boston)

98. Seekonk High School

99. Amherst Regional High School

100. KIPP Academy Lynn Charter School