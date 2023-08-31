These are the top ranked Massachusetts high schools, according to US News & World Report
BOSTON - Massachusetts is often said to have the best education system in the country, but which Bay State schools are the cream of the crop?
U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of nearly 25,000 public high schools across America, and offered a breakdown of the best high schools by state. The rankings were based on six factors including test scores, graduation rates and college preparedness.
Boston Latin School was ranked No. 1 in the state, and 50th nationwide. At least 99% of students take at least one Advanced Placement exam at the school, and 93% pass. Over 96% of students are proficient in reading, science and math. And it has a graduation rate of 98%.
Below are the Top 100 Massachusetts schools as ranked by U.S. News. Click here for the full ranking.
1. Boston Latin School
2. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School (Hadley)
3. The Bromfield School (Harvard)
4. Sturgis Charter Public School (Hyannis)
5. Dover-Sherborn Regional High School (Dover)
6. Lexington High School
7. Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School (Marlboro)
8. Belmont High School
9. Acton-Boxborough Regional High School (Acton)
10. Weston High School
11. Mystic Valley Regional Charter School (Malden)
12. Boston Latin Academy (Dorchester)
13. Hopkinton High School
14. Pioneer Charter School of Science (Everett)
15. Wellesley High School
16. Medfield Senior High School
17. John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science (Roxbury)
18. Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (Saugus)
19. Needham High School
20. Westwood High School
21. Cohasset High School
22. Sharon High School
23. Groton Dunstable Regional (Groton)
24. Wayland High School
25. Concord Carlisle High School (Concord)
26. Norwell High School
27. Westford Academy
28. Manchester Essex Regional High School (Manchester)
29. Winchester High School
30. Excel Academy Charter School (East Boston)
31. Algonquin Regional High School (Northboro)
32. Medway High School
33. Westboro High School
34. Hampden Charter School of Science (Chicopee)
35. Brookline High School
36. Arlington High School
37. Newton South High School
38. Milton High School
39. Duxbury High School
40. Tahanto Regional High School (Boylston)
41. Littleton High School
42. Andover High School
43. Newton North High School
44. Hingham High School
45. Lynnfield High School
46. Ashland High School
47. Shrewsbury High School
48. Community Charter School of Cambridge
49. Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School (Worcester)
50. Tantasqua Regional High School (Sturbridge)
51. Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School (Hamilton)
52. Newburyport High School
53. Marblehead High School
54. Nauset Regional High School (Eastham)
55. Mt. Greylock Regional High School (Williamstown)
56. Canton High School
57. Nipmuc Regional High School (Upton)
58. Foxboro High School
59. Natick High School
60. Nashoba Regional (Bolton)
61. Ipswich High School
62. Scituate High School
63. Lenox Memorial High School
64. Old Rochester Regional High School (Mattapoisett)
65. Sutton High School
66. North Quincy High School
67. Lunenburg High School
68. North Reading High School
69. University Pk Campus School (Worcester)
70. Hopedale Jr Sr High School
71. Quabog Regional High School (Warren)
72. Bedford High School
73. Chelmsford High School
74. Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School (Adams)
75. Apponequet Regional High School (Lakeville)
76. Holliston High School
77. Longmeadow High School
78. Mansfield High School
79. Swampscott High School
80. Worcester Technical High School
81. Millis High School
82. Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School (Sudbury)
83. Monomoy Regional High School (Harwich)
84. King Philip Regional High School (Wrentham)
85. Georgetown High School
86. Boston Collegiate Charter School (Dorchester)
87. North Attleboro High School
88. Franklin High School
89. Salem Academy Charter School
90. Masconomet Regional High School (Boxford)
91. Oliver Ames High School (North Easton)
92. Northampton High School
93. Braintree High School
94. Cambridge Rindge and Latin
95. The Springfield Renaissance School
96. Melrose High School
97. Match Charter Public School (Boston)
98. Seekonk High School
99. Amherst Regional High School
100. KIPP Academy Lynn Charter School
