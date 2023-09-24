4 assaults near Berklee College of Music under investigation

BOSTON – Police are investigating after four people were assaulted in three incidents near Berklee College on Saturday.

One person said they were assaulted around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Boylston and Hemenway streets. Berklee College Police said the victim declined medical treatment.

Two other people later said they were assaulted in the area of Haviland Street. They were treated on scene.

Boston police also said a fourth victim was attacked on Boylston Street. They were not seriously hurt.

Officers searched the area but could not find a suspect.

Jalal Galha lives in the area and said the incidents are out of character for the neighborhood.

"I'm shocked. Never heard anything happen here before. First time I've heard that. I was nervous to be honest. Most of the time it's a safe neighborhood," he said. "I heard the noise. Just screaming, a loud scream. I thought people weekend, having a good time. I didn't think anything weird."

No further information is currently available.