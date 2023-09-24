Watch CBS News
Local News

4 assaults near Berklee College of Music under investigation

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Police are investigating after four people were assaulted in three incidents near Berklee College on Saturday.

One person said they were assaulted around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Boylston and Hemenway streets. Berklee College Police said the victim declined medical treatment.

Two other people later said they were assaulted in the area of Haviland Street. They were treated on scene.

Boston police also said a fourth victim was attacked on Boylston Street. They were not seriously hurt.

Officers searched the area but could not find a suspect.

Jalal Galha lives in the area and said the incidents are out of character for the neighborhood.

"I'm shocked. Never heard anything happen here before. First time I've heard that. I was nervous to be honest. Most of the time it's a safe neighborhood," he said. "I heard the noise. Just screaming, a loud scream. I thought people weekend, having a good time. I didn't think anything weird."

No further information is currently available. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 24, 2023 / 9:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.