Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez to star in Dunkin' Super Bowl ad filmed in Medford

MEDFORD - Dunkin' is teasing a Super Bowl ad that reports say will star Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez - and it was filmed in the Boston area.

A source tells ETOnline that the "funny and cute" commercial features J-Lo pulling into the Dunkin' drive-thru where Affleck works in his free time "because he loves it so much."

"They're both very excited about it," the source said.

The Dunkin' social media account tweeted this week that "something's been brewing" and posted a video hinting at a "big collab" for the game.

the big game calls for a big collab pic.twitter.com/rvG8zU2lbO — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 9, 2023

"Welcome to Dunkin'" a voice that sounds very much like Affleck says in the teaser. "We've a very friendly establishment."

People magazine wrote it can confirm that Affleck shot the commercial in Medford, where he was spotted handing out coffee to customers in January.

"Ben was awesome and super nice and very quick witted," one woman who was served said.

Ben Affleck hands out a Dunkin iced coffee in Medford Lisa MacKay

Affleck grew up in Cambridge along with pal Matt Damon. The two launched a film production company last year and the trailer for their first feature film about the Air Jordan brand dropped on Thursday.