Bell's Seasoning maker explains why you won't find its stuffing in stores this Thanksgiving

A Thanksgiving staple for many in New England won't be on store shelves this holiday season. Bell's Foods says its traditional stuffing is unavailable this year because of a supply issue.

Other Bell's products like its famous seasoning, gravy, crispy onions and turkey brine are in stock at supermarkets, the company says.

Why isn't Bell's stuffing in stores?

Some customers have been asking on social media what happened to Bell's stuffing as they make their Thanksgiving dinner preparations.

"Let me know if you see it, my Thanksgiving success depends on it!" one Facebook post said.

"It's just not Thanksgiving without Bell's stuffing!" another person wrote.

The previous owner ran into financial trouble, Bell's Foods LLC said, and production was halted. The Bell's product line "was at risk of disappearing," a company spokesperson said, but new ownership bought the brand and was able to restart manufacturing.

Unfortunately, stuffing is the one Bell's offering that wasn't ready in time for Thanksgiving. It's expected to be back on shelves early next year.

"We're thrilled to have these key Bell's products available again, but due to the timing of the acquisition, we regret to announce that Bell's Stuffing will not be available for the 2024 holiday season," Dave West, one of the owners of new company, said in a statement. "We understand how important this product is to our loyal customers, and we share their disappointment. However, we are fully committed to bringing Bell's Stuffing back to stores in time for next year's holiday season."

History of Bell's Seasoning

Bell's was founded by William G. Bell in the kitchen of his Newton home back in 1867. He came up with the savory blend of seven spices and sold it through a push cart in Faneuil Hall.

By 2018, a factory in South Weymouth was pumping out a million boxes of the popular seasoning, which features a blue turkey on the cover, every year. The new ownership tells WBZ-TV that Bell's products are now being manufactured outside of Massachusetts.