Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice? Melrose neighborhood turned into movie set

MELROSE - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice? A Melrose neighborhood has been transformed into a movie set - and neighbors tell WBZ-TV that filming is for the much-anticipated "Beetlejuice 2," starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega.

Over the last few days, several blocks of the neighborhood by the intersection of West Emerson and Charles streets have been decked out in Halloween decor. Crews, cables, and production trucks have taken over the neighborhood during daylight hours.

Filming is expected through at least Friday. This is the same neighborhood where "Beetlejuice 2" was filming during the summer until the SAG-AFTRA strike shut down production.

A Melrose home decorated for movie filming CBS Boston

Brad Pitt is producing the sequel which is expected to hit theaters in September 2024. Keaton is reprising his titular role from the 1988 film and said he and director Tim Burton are making it "exactly like we did the first movie." Others expected to appear in the movie are Monica Bellucci, Catherine O'Hara and Willem Dafoe.

"We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time," Keaton said in an Empire magazine interview, adding it's "the most fun I've had working on a movie in I can't tell you how long."

Filming also took place in Corinth, Vermont - where police said items were stolen from the set.

WBZ-TV reached out to the Massachusetts Film Office on Wednesday but the agency said they can't share information on current productions.