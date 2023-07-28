Watch CBS News
More set items from 'Beetlejuice 2' stolen in Vermont

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

CORINTH, Vt. - Thieves have stolen items from the set of "Beetlejuice 2" again, Vermont State Police say.

Six windows that were features on the East Corinth Beetlejuice house, which has now been deconstructed, were stolen. Previously a lamp post and a 150-pound art sculpture were taken from the set.

The windows were being donated to Northeast Slopes. Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Vermont State Police. 

The movie is scheduled to be released in September of 2024.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 8:46 AM

