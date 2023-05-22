Bed Bath & Beyond set to stop accepting returns as store closing sales continue

AUBURN - The end is near for Bed Bath & Beyond.

At the close of business on Wednesday, May 24, the bankrupt home goods retailer will stop accepting returns from items bought prior to April 26. Anything bought after then is already unreturnable because it's considered part of final ongoing store closing sales.

Bed Bath & Beyond says it is still getting new merchandise at some stores, and everything is on sale up to 40% off. But gift cards, merchandise credits and rewards are no longer being accepted.

Some stores have already shut their doors for good. The Bed Bath & Beyond website still lists open Massachusetts locations in Auburn, Braintree, Danvers, Foxboro, Hingham, Hyannis, Plymouth and Somerville.

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting their famous 20% off coupons when closing sales began at the end of April. The Container Store is accepting those coupons through May 31.

What's next for those empty stores? Real estate analysts say competing chains like TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Ross, Burlington and Nordstrom Rack are already scooping up the vacant spaces. Another possibility: The fast-growing sport of Pickleball is looking for open space and starting to head to local malls.