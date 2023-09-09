Watch CBS News
Patriots sign QB Bailey Zappe to 53-man roster

FOXBORO - The Patriots have signed quarterback, Bailey Zappe, from thee practice squad to their 53-man roster on Saturday.

Zappe was released from the Patriots on August 29, but was signed to the practice squad a day later on August 30. 

He has played in a total of four games and started twice. He has completed 65 out of 92 passes for a total of 781 yards, and five touchdowns.

