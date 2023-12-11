Watch CBS News
Austin Beliveau Jr. arrested for allegedly attacking dog in Burlington

BURLINGTON - A Woburn man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a dog at Mill Pond Reservoir in Burlington last week. Austin Beliveau Jr., 45, turned himself in to police on Monday and was charged with animal cruelty. 

On Tuesday, December 5 at approximately 9:30 a.m., police received a report that a 69-year-old man and his dog were attacked while walking around the reservoir. 

Police say Beliveau, who was on a bicycle and had two dogs with him, got into a confrontation with the other dog. Beliveau allegedly used his bike to attempt to separate the dogs, which caused the 69-year-old to fall. 

Burlington dog attack
Austin Beliveau Jr. is charged with animal cruelty for allegedly attacking a dog in Burlington Burlington Police

Beliveau then allegedly beat the man's dog, Gigi, who suffered serious injuries. The victim's family said Gigi suffered a broken jaw and nose and some of her teeth were knocked out. She has since undergone facial reconstruction surgery. 

Gigi's owner was not injured in the incident. 

Beliveau was scheduled to be arraigned at Woburn District Court on Monday.  

