Police seek suspect who allegedly attacked man walking dog in Burlington
BOSTON – Police in Burlington are looking for a man accused of attacking a dog walker at Mill Pond Reservoir.
It happened Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
A family member says the 69-year-old victim was walking with his dog Gigi when a man on a bicycle approached with two more dogs.
The dogs got into an altercation and that's when the man on the bike allegedly attacked the 69-year-old man and beat Gigi.
Police describe the suspect as a White man in his early 30s with an athletic build. He was riding a black mountain bike and one of the dogs was described as a beagle mix.
Burlington police want to find that man and are asking any witnesses to come forward.
