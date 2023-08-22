10-year-old Aubrianna Serra 'gave her life to protect her family' during Springfield shooting

Grandmother killed, 3 children hurt after neighbor opens fire in Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD – Relatives say 10-year-old Aubrianna Serra "gave her life to protect her family" last week when a neighbor forced his way into her Springfield home and opened fire.

Serra's grandmother, 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks, was killed in the August 14 shooting. Serra's 12-year-old sister was shot but survived while her 5-year-old brother was not hurt. The family's dog Gotti was killed.

Aubrianna Serra, 10, was killed in a Springfield shooting. Family Photo

Police said 34-year-old gunman Victor Nieves died by suicide after opening fire on what they described as an "unsuspecting family."

Serra was brought to Boston Children's Hospital after the shooting, but died on Friday.

According to her obituary, Serra was "the happiest little girl" who loved princesses, dancing and the outdoors.

In addition to her siblings, Serra is survived by her parents, Stephanie Croteau and Christopher Serra.