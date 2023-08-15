Grandmother killed, 3 children hurt after neighbor opens fire in Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD – Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said 34-year-old Victor Nieves died by suicide Monday afternoon after opening fire on an "unsuspecting family" inside a Springfield home. One woman was killed in the incident and her three grandchildren were shot.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in a multi-family Berkshire Ave. home.

Victor Nieves. Hampden County District Attorney

In addition to Nieves, police found 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks dead inside the home, as well as a dog.

Responding officers later found three children in a bedroom suffering from gunshot injuries. The children are 5, 10 and 12 years old.

The 10-year-old girl remains in critical condition after being airlifted to Boston Children's Hospital. The 12-year-old girl is at Baystate Medical Center in stable condition, while the 5-year-old was not hurt.

All three children are siblings. Fairbanks was their grandmother.

Gulluni said Nieves lived in an upstairs apartment at the multi-family home. Nieves allegedly forced his way through the front door and began shooting.

"I remain deeply saddened by this tragic attack and I am profoundly sorry for these children and their family members," Gulluni said. "This is unequivocally one on the most heinous and cowardly acts to which I've had to bear witness as District Attorney. My heart goes out to the parents of these children and the family and loved ones of Ms. Fairbanks. As investigators, we will do everything we can to support this family as we move forward and close the criminal investigation."