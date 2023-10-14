I-Team sources: Attleboro synagogue has received bomb threat by email
ATTLEBORO - Police are investigating after several Jewish houses of worship received bomb threats.
I-Team sources say Attleboro synagogue received an email on Saturday that read, "The bombs will blow up in a few hours. A lot of people will die. You all deserve to die."
Synagogues in Rhode Island have received similar threats by email, according to I-Team sources. Police are monitoring the situation.
Israel warned that Hamas had called on "all of its supporters around the world to hold a 'Day of Rage'" on Friday to "attack Israelis and Jews."
