I-Team sources: Attleboro synagogue has received bomb threat by email

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ATTLEBORO - Police are investigating after several Jewish houses of worship received bomb threats.

I-Team sources say Attleboro synagogue received an email on Saturday that read, "The bombs will blow up in a few hours. A lot of people will die. You all deserve to die." 

Synagogues in Rhode Island have received similar threats by email, according to I-Team sources. Police are monitoring the situation.

Israel warned that Hamas had called on "all of its supporters around the world to hold a 'Day of Rage'" on Friday to "attack Israelis and Jews."

First published on October 14, 2023 / 1:15 PM

