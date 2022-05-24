'Incomprehensible and sick': At least 14 children dead after Texas elementary school shooting

BOSTON -- At least a dozen children were killed by a shooting at a school in Texas Tuesday. As the news was shared, Massachusetts and New Hampshire politicians and leaders expressed anger and their condolences to the families of the victims.

"There are still many questions about the latest school shooting. What is clear is that it is too easy for the wrong people to get guns and commit murder. We have to stop this. There is much more we can do ... and we must," tweeted Rep. Seth Moulton. He also called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a "coward for refusing to represent the people and stand up to the gun lobby."

"This is incomprehensible and sick. Children. Elementary school children. My heart aches for the victims and their loved ones. We absolutely cannot accept this reality for our kids, our educators, our parents, our communities," wrote Attorney General Maura Healey.

Rep. Katherine Clark tweeted, "We can't allow our children to grow up in a country that allows this to happen again and again."

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan released a statement that said, in part: "I, like so many, cannot understand how we as a country allow this to keep happening at our schools, at grocery stores, at churches, and so many other places where everyone should feel safe. We owe it to our kids, families, and survivors to take action."

"I am horrified by news of another mass shooting and my heart breaks for the families of the young children and teacher killed in Uvalde," tweeted Sen. Ed Markey. "Congress has a moral responsibility to end gun violence now. To those who refuse to act, there are no excuses. Only complicity and shame."

"I'm at a loss. I just picked up my girls from the bus stop. This is every parent's worst nightmare," said Rep. Lori Trahan. "Shame on anyone who says we can't do more to prevent school shootings, especially elected officials who oppose even the most basic, commonsense gun safety legislation."

Tonight as we attempt to process the unspeakable tragedy that has unfolded in Texas, our hearts go out to the families and staff of Robb Elementary, the community of Uvalde, and the people of Texas. New Hampshire stands with you in your grief and resolve," https://twitter.com/GovChrisSununu/status/1529227458171785217 N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu.