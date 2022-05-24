Teacher shot as Texas school district locks down

Teacher shot as Texas school district locks downget the free app
A Texas teacher has been shot, prompting a district-wide lockdown, the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office told CBS News. Police later said that the shooter was in custody.
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District — located about an hour and a half west of San Antonio — tweeted that there is "an active shooter at Robb Elementary," adding, "Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared."
The district said students are being transported to another location, but asked parents to not attempt to pick up their students at this time.
The Uvalde Police Department said in a Facebook post that there was an "active police scene" and a large police presence at the school and urged residents to avoid the area.
Earlier Tuesday, the district said all campuses had been placed on lockdown due to "gunshots in the area," but said "the students and staff are safe in the buildings."
This is a developing story. It will be updated.