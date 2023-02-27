At-home test for both COVID and flu receives FDA approval

BOSTON – You may soon be able to test for both the flu and COVID at the same time in the comfort of your own home.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the first ever over-the-counter at-home test for both the flu and COVID.

With a simple nasal swab, the test can distinguish between the influenza A virus, the influenza B virus, and the virus that causes COVID-19 in about 30 minutes.

This home-based test will be incredibly valuable in identifying people who might benefit from antiviral treatments and who should isolate themselves from others to prevent community spread of the flu or COVID.

The company has yet to announce the cost and release date. The tests are already available in Australia and Europe.