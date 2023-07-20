Asymptomatic with COVID? You can probably thank your genes

BOSTON - If you caught COVID but never developed symptoms, you can probably thank your genes.

About 20 percent of people infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 never develop symptoms and scientists are trying to figure out why. In this study published in Nature, a team at the University of California, San Francisco looked at more than 1,400 unvaccinated individuals who reported testing positive for COVID.

They found that those with a particular gene variation that allows the immune system to spot the coronavirus quickly and target it were significantly less likely to develop symptoms than people with other variations in that particular gene. They said the discovery could lead to better treatments for COVID-19.