Massachusetts State Police will now recognize Blue Envelope program for drivers with autism

Massachusetts expands Blue Envelope program for drivers who have autism

BOSTON - A program that supports drivers on the autism spectrum is expanding statewide, including to the Massachusetts State Police.

The Blue Envelope program allows drivers with autism to carry blue envelopes that can be handed to a police officer during a traffic stop. The envelope is a sign to the officer that the driver is on the spectrum and may need more sensitive communication. All driving documents, such as vehicle registration and driver's license, can be stored in the envelope, which contains tips and instructions to police for working with someone on the autism spectrum.

The envelope also includes information for drivers on what to expect during a traffic stop. They are available at all state police barracks free of charge.

"This is a great and important program that will improve interactions for both police officers and those on the autism spectrum," said Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus, first vice president of the Middlesex County Chiefs of Police Association. "We are pleased to be able to participate in this groundbreaking new program and encourage all those on the autism spectrum to obtain an envelope."

For more information, visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/blue-envelope-program.