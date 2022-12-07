New app can create a playlist tailored to how you are feeling

BOSTON - A new app can create a playlist specially tailored to how you're feeling at the moment.

Music can have a powerful impact on mood and behavior and researchers are tapping into the power of music to help people cope with their emotions.

Using artificial intelligence, scientists at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology have designed an app that asks listeners questions about their health, mood, energy level, and anxiety then creates a personalized collection of songs to console, relax, or uplift depending on how they are feeling.

Experts caution that while music can help people feel better, it should be used in conjunction with counseling and not as a substitute.