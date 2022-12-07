Watch CBS News
Local News

New app can create a playlist tailored to how you are feeling

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

New app can create a playlist tailored to how you are feeling
New app can create a playlist tailored to how you are feeling 01:04

BOSTON - A new app can create a playlist specially tailored to how you're feeling at the moment.

Music can have a powerful impact on mood and behavior and researchers are tapping into the power of music to help people cope with their emotions. 

Using artificial intelligence, scientists at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology have designed an app that asks listeners questions about their health, mood, energy level, and anxiety then creates a personalized collection of songs to console, relax, or uplift depending on how they are feeling. 

Experts caution that while music can help people feel better, it should be used in conjunction with counseling and not as a substitute.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 5:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.