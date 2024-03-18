Antonio Gibson provides insight on Jerod Mayo's different approach as head coach

Patriots add K.J. Osborn; Will they draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 3 pick or are they locked in

BOSTON -- The Patriots spent much of the past couple of weeks re-signing their own players. Running back Antonio Gibson is one of the few outside free agents to join New England, and he's the first of those players to speak to the media.

So on Monday, during a video conference with reporters, Gibson was asked for his first impressions on new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo. The answer provided some insight into the new era in Foxboro.

"Coach, sat down with him, we had a good conversation," Gibson said. "Definitely a different vibe from a head coach, just from the one day I met him. You know, nothing against Coach [Ron] Rivera, but like he sat down and just having like different conversations ... he didn't sound like a coach. He sounded like he was talking to one of the guys. I feel like that's something that might be a positive thing in the locker room, for him to be able to relate and communicate like that and kind of understand both sides of it."

Gibson also shared that Mayo showed his daughter "a hell of a time" and "just treated her with love," which added to the coach making a strong first impression with the veteran running back.

The 25-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career in Washington, rushing for over 1,000 yards in 2021. His rushing total dropped to 546 yards in 2022 and 265 yards last year, but he said he still believes he can be as productive as he was early in his career. (His pass-catching production has improved in each of his four seasons.)

"I'm just a guy who's able to make plays," he said. "I can run the ball, I can catch the ball. You can line me up upside. [Shoot] I can block, too. Whatever you need, I can get done. I can pass pro. So whatever you need from me, I can get it done."

As for what drew him to New England, he said he just listened to his agent. But once arriving, he's quickly bought in to the program.

"When I came in, I just felt it. They brought me in, I got to talk to everybody and I felt the energy -- it was good vibes," he said. "We just had a good -- we just started off on good terms."