Anthony Gutierrez arrested in connection with Lynn shooting

LYNN - Police have arrested 23-year-old Anthony Gutierrez in connection with shooting a car in Lynn.

A short time ago our Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section located and arrested ANTHONY GUTIERREZ, 23, wanted for opening fire on a car last Wednesday in Lynn. The shooting prompted a shelter-in-place order and lockdown of local schools. Arrest was made in Salem. More to come. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 18, 2023

The shooting happened on around 11:30 a.m. September 13 on Commercial Street, across from Lynn Vocational Technical High School.

The shooting caused a shelter-in-place order and a lockdown of local schools while police searched for Gutierrez who had fled the scene.

No more information is currently available.