Anthony Gutierrez arrested in connection with Lynn shooting

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

LYNN - Police have arrested 23-year-old Anthony Gutierrez in connection with shooting a car in Lynn.

The shooting happened on around 11:30 a.m. September 13 on Commercial Street, across from Lynn Vocational Technical High School. 

The shooting caused a shelter-in-place order and a lockdown of local schools while police searched for Gutierrez who had fled the scene.

No more information is currently available.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 1:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

