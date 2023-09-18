Anthony Gutierrez arrested in connection with Lynn shooting
LYNN - Police have arrested 23-year-old Anthony Gutierrez in connection with shooting a car in Lynn.
The shooting happened on around 11:30 a.m. September 13 on Commercial Street, across from Lynn Vocational Technical High School.
The shooting caused a shelter-in-place order and a lockdown of local schools while police searched for Gutierrez who had fled the scene.
No more information is currently available.
