People near Lynn Vocational Technical High School asked to shelter in place after shooting

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

LYNN – People in several Lynn neighborhoods are being asked to shelter in place as police search for a shooting suspect.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Commercial Street, across from Lynn Vocational Technical High School. It is not clear if the school has been placed under lockdown.

Officers could be seen placing crime scene tape near Commercial Market. 

Lynn police said the suspect ran off after the shooting.

People in the area of Commercial Street, South Street and Market Square are asked to secure their homes, shelter in place, and call (781) 595-2000 if they see anything suspicious. 

No injuries have been reported.

No further information is currently available.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 1:03 PM

