Anthony Decosta held without bail in 2021 death of infant daughter in Norwood

NORWOOD - A Norwood man is being held without bail in the death of his baby daughter back in 2021.

Anthony Decosta, 36, was arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court Friday. He pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and witness intimidation in the September 2021 death of his 5-month-old daughter, Francesca.

Decosta is due back in court on August 3 for a bail hearing. He was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital while in custody.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 1:57 PM

