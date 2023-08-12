Watch CBS News
Roxbury man Anthony Chester wanted in connection with Dorchester murder

BOSTON - Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Dorchester in May.

wanted-homicide-unit-anthony-chester.png
Anthony Chester. Boston Police Department

Police are looking for Anthony Chester, 31, of Roxbury. They describe him as a Black man, 5'9" tall and weighing 190 pounds. Police say he is wanted for the murder of Earnest Sims, 39, of Boston. Sims was fatally stabbed on Beauford Lane in Dorchester on May 30 and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information on Chester's whereabouts should call Boston Police.

