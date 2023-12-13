Animal Rescue League of Boston joins Taylor Swift Challenge to help seriously injured cat
BOSTON - The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is joining the Taylor Swift Challenge, asking Swifties to help a seriously injured cat in their care.
Dec. 13 is Swift's 34th birthday and in her honor, fans are donating $13 in her name to animal welfare agencies around the country since she's a well-known cat lover.
As part of the challenge, the ARL is asking for donations to help Era, a young stray cat found in a work shed with serious burns on more than half of her body. The ARL said Era's health is improving but she still has a long road of recovery ahead of her. She's been having procedures that cost up to $1,500 a week.
Swifties and non-Swifties are invited to take part in the Taylor Swift Challenge to help Era. To donate, visit the ARL's Facebook page or Instagram.
