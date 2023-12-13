Animal Rescue League of Boston joins Taylor Swift Challenge to help seriously injured cat

BOSTON - The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is joining the Taylor Swift Challenge, asking Swifties to help a seriously injured cat in their care.

Dec. 13 is Swift's 34th birthday and in her honor, fans are donating $13 in her name to animal welfare agencies around the country since she's a well-known cat lover.

The cat is being treated at the Animal Rescue League of Boston for severe burns to more than half of her body. Animal Rescue League of Boston

As part of the challenge, the ARL is asking for donations to help Era, a young stray cat found in a work shed with serious burns on more than half of her body. The ARL said Era's health is improving but she still has a long road of recovery ahead of her. She's been having procedures that cost up to $1,500 a week.

Swifties and non-Swifties are invited to take part in the Taylor Swift Challenge to help Era. To donate, visit the ARL's Facebook page or Instagram.