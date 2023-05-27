Anh Kieu arrested in connection with road rage crash and shooting in Stoughton

QUINCY - A Quincy man was arrested Saturday afternoon in connection with a multi-vehicle car crash and shooting in Stoughton that police said was the result of road rage.

Everything started Wednesday night at a 7-Eleven in Canton. Police said Anh Kieu pointed a gun at another man in the store and the man ran back to his car and left. Kieu allegedly following them, with both cars traveling at a high rate of speed.

At the intersection of Pearl and Central streets in Stoughton, witnesses said Kieu pulled up to the other car and pointed a gun at the four people inside. Police said the other driver, who had a license to carry, opened fire, striking Kieu once.

Both cars eventually crashed at the intersection of Plain and West streets, crashing into a third car that wasn't involved in the previous incidents. Five people were taken to the hospital from the crash scene, where they were treated and released.

Police said a pellet gun was recovered from Kieu's car.

Kieu was charged with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation. Police said they don't anticipate charging the driver of the other car.