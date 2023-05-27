Watch CBS News
Local News

Anh Kieu arrested in connection with road rage crash and shooting in Stoughton

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Man arrested in connection with road rage crash and shooting in Stoughton
Man arrested in connection with road rage crash and shooting in Stoughton 00:49

QUINCY - A Quincy man was arrested Saturday afternoon in connection with a multi-vehicle car crash and shooting in Stoughton that police said was the result of road rage.

Everything started Wednesday night at a 7-Eleven in Canton. Police said Anh Kieu pointed a gun at another man in the store and the man ran back to his car and left. Kieu allegedly following them, with both cars traveling at a high rate of speed.

At the intersection of Pearl and Central streets in Stoughton, witnesses said Kieu pulled up to the other car and pointed a gun at the four people inside. Police said the other driver, who had a license to carry, opened fire, striking Kieu once.

Both cars eventually crashed at the intersection of Plain and West streets, crashing into a third car that wasn't involved in the previous incidents. Five people were taken to the hospital from the crash scene, where they were treated and released.

Police said a pellet gun was recovered from Kieu's car.

Kieu was charged with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation. Police said they don't anticipate charging the driver of the other car.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 5:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.