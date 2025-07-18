Watch CBS News
Astronomer board investigating CEO Andy Byron after Coldplay kiss-cam video

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Aimee Picchi
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

The technology company Astronomer said Friday that its board of directors has started a formal investigation after its CEO, Andy Byron, was shown embracing a woman on a screen during a Coldplay concert.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the New York company said in a statement posted on social media

It added, "The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly."

Byron was shown with his arms wrapped around a woman on a jumbo screen during a Coldplay concert on Wednesday in Foxborough, Mass., according to a social media post that went viral. Some media outlets identified the woman as Astronomer's human resources chief.

Byron didn't immediately respond to requests for comment sent to Astronomer. 

Astronomer, a privately held company based in New York, makes software that helps companies implement workflow management technology. 

