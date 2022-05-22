Watch CBS News
Andrew Huber Young charged with murder after Wells, Maine shooting that killed 2-year-old

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WELLS, Maine – Nineteen-year-old Andrew Huber Young was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly killing a 2-year-old girl on Saturday and shooting two other people at a home in Wells, Maine.

It happened around 4:20 p.m.

Maine State Police said 2-year-old Octavia Huber Young died of her injuries.

Two men were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they will not be naming the two men or their relationships to the alleged shooter.

Young was taken to York County Jail and is being held without bail. He is expected to face additional charges.

