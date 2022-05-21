Suspect arrested after shooting involving family in Wells, Maine
WELLS, Maine -- A suspect has been arrested after a shooting involving a family in Wells, Maine.
The town's police department said the alleged shooting suspect is being detained.
Officers say there is no current threat to the general public and that this was an isolated incident.
Those who were injured were taken to local hospitals.
This is a developing story.
