Andover Public Schools closed as teachers union votes to go on strike

ANDOVER - Teachers in Andover voted Thursday afternoon to go on strike effective immediately. The Andover Education Association said the decision comes after nine months of bargaining with the school committee for a new contract.

"The School Committee can keep Andover Public Schools open by taking bargaining seriously," the AEA said in a statement. "The town can easily afford the financial proposals we have put on the table."

The Andover School Committee filed a petition with the Department of Labor Relations seeking to prevent the AEA from engaging in an illegal strike.

Andover educators are planning to rally at noon on Friday on the Town Common.

"We are incredibly disappointed in this decision by the AEA to take this illegal action that unfairly disrupts the education of our students," said Tracey Spruce, chair of the Andover School Committee.

The union is seeking to raise the pay of instructional aides and teachers, extend lunch and recess periods, get access to family and medical leave, and have "greater educator voice in curriculum decisions."

The school committee said the most recent offer included an increased cost of living adjustment for instructional assistants of 13.75% over three years.

"We want to make it clear that the School Committee does not condone the illegal actions of the AEA," Spruce said. "We will work with the Department of Labor Relations to minimize the disruption to our students' education. We urge all teachers and staff to return to school. We urge the AEA to end their illegal strike and return to the bargaining table."

Andover schools will be closed through the duration of the strike. Box breakfasts and lunches will be provided for students and can be picked up at Bancroft Elementary school.

The next bargaining session is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14.