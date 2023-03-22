Andover miniature horse Stewie Vuitton comes up just short in Cadbury Bunny contest

ANDOVER - A little horse going for a big job came up just short.

Stewie Vuitton, a mini therapy horse, was trying to become the next Cadbury Easter Bunny, but he came in second place. Still, Lifting Spirits Miniature Horses in Andover thanked everyone for voting for Stewie in the online contest that highlighted rescue animals around the country.

"The outpouring of support, messages and love was unbelievable!" the organization said. "We were so shocked, amazed and grateful that we made it to second place out of the thousands of amazing rescues from all over."

Miniature therapy horse Stewie Vuitton in Andover, March 10, 2023. CBS Boston

Stewie was rescued from an auction 16 months ago. The 5-year-old horse now spends his days conducting therapy visits with people in need.

The winner is Crash - a cat from Idaho. He overcame the loss of his eye after getting hit by a car and is now a greeter at a shelter in Boise.