Therapy mini horse from Andover a finalist in Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

ANDOVER - A therapy mini horse from Andover is a finalist in the annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

For the fifth year, the candy brand has put out a call to pet owners in search of the next big star for its Easter ad. This year it is all about rescue pets.

Stewie Vuitton, from Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses, was rescued from an auction 16 months ago. The 5-year-old horse now spends his days conducting therapy visits with people in need.

If Stewie wins, Lifting Spirits could get up to $10,000 to continue their mission.

CLICK HERE to vote for Stewie and to see the other finalists.  

First published on March 6, 2023 / 11:21 PM

