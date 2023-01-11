Brian Walshe could face additional charges with strong circumstantial evidence

BOSTON - The husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe could face more charges, even if she is never found. Former federal prosecutor Brian Kelly says it's likely a grand jury will review the case, and further charges against Brian Walshe could come with a strong circumstantial case.

"Reports are that he's not exactly a master criminal," Brian Kelly said. "He was googling on how to dispose of a body. That's a strong piece of circumstantial evidence, especially coupled with the knife with potentially her blood on it."

According to WBZ I-Team sources, investigators found trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug and used cleaning supplies at a trash facility in Peabody.

Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the family's basement and Brian Walshe allegedly purchased $450 in cleaning supplies after his wife's disappearance. His car has been impounded and there's evidence it was recently cleaned, sources told the I-Team.

Kelly said prosecutors will also have to show why they think it's reasonable Ana Walshe didn't just disappear.

"Did she just disappear for no reason? She has three young children, so it's not reasonable to think she just disappeared," Kelly said. "She has a job she apparently enjoys, it's not reasonable to think she just disappeared."

Kelly said the state is in a strong position and has the luxury of time because Brian Walshe is facing federal charges and will likely remain in custody. Walshe is awaiting sentencing in an art fraud case and was previously under house arrest.

"He's already facing a prison sentence in the federal system so he's not going anywhere," Kelly said. "So, there's no urgency for them to charge this week so he doesn't flee or something like that. He's already under a federal charge, so I think they are going to take their time to bring the strongest case possible."

Walshe, is currently being held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators in the case. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court.