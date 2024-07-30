American Repertory Theater will soon have new home in Allston

BOSTON -- One of the most prestigious theater companies in our community will soon have a new home. American Repertory Theater has been at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square for decades, but in just a few years, they'll relocate and move across the Charles River to a new building in Allston.

Dayron J. Miles, the Associate Artistic Director at A.R.T, says it's been a long time coming. "That building is old. That building has its limitations, and I think we finally have met the boundaries of what that building can help us unlock creatively," he said.

Plans for 2 main stages

The David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity and Performance is now under construction. There are plans for two main stages, the West Stage for large-scale productions, and the versatile East Stage, designed for more innovative and cutting-edge works.

"Some performances and some experiences demand mass and demand a scale and want to be held in a space that can hold 700 bodies," Miles said. "But there are some experiences that really want to feel more intimate and want to be more intimate."

On top of the theaters, there are spaces for workshop studios and rehearsal, as well as the opportunity for public art and music. A.R.T hopes the new theater space will be open for performances in fall 2026.