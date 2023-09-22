Your Amazon Prime Video will soon include ads, unless you pay more

Starting in early 2024, your shows and movies you watch on Amazon Prime Video will contain ads, unless you pay a fee.

"We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers," the company said in a statement early Friday.

An ad-free version of Amazon Prime Video will be offered for an additional $2.99 a month. Prime subscribers currently pay $14.99 a month for the shipping and entertainment benefits.

Amazon said limited advertisements will be aired during shows and movies starting early next year so that it can "continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time."

Ads in Prime Video content will start in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year.