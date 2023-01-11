Alzheimer's blood marker could help detect disease years before symptoms, researchers say
BOSTON - A marker in the blood may help detect Alzheimer's disease years before a patient develops symptoms.
Alzheimer's disease begins decades before memory loss starts to show, and early diagnosis gives a patient the best chance of slowing down the disease with drugs.
Now, researchers in Europe have found that increased levels of a protein called GFAP in the blood could signal activation of immune cells in the brain and reflect changes of Alzheimer's as many as 10 years before brain damage occurs.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.