1 dead, 1 injured in early-morning shooting on Glenville Avenue in Boston

ALLSTON - One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Allston.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m.. Police said two men were found shot in a parking lot on Glenville Avenue. One victim died at the scene and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Neither of the two victims have been identified.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. Tips can also be made anonymously to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.