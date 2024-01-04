Alleged drunk driver crashes into 2 Hopkinton homes

Police: Alleged drunk driver crashed into 2 Hopkinton homes, drove away

HOPKINTON - An alleged drunk driver was arrested after crashing into two homes Thursday afternoon, police said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Hopkinton police and fire departments received a call that a white van struck two homes on Grove Street and then fled the area.

Police stopped the vehicle nearby and arrested 52-year-old Stephen Murphy of Hopkinton.

An alleged drunk driver crashed into a home on Grove Street in Hopkinton Hopkinton Police/Fire Departments

There were no injuries reported. One of the homes was significantly damaged and firefighters were working to stabilize it. The family who lives there has been displaced.

Murphy is charged with operating under the influence of liquor second offense, driving to endanger, and leaving the scene of a crash. He will be arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court.