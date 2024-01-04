Watch CBS News
Local News

Alleged drunk driver crashes into 2 Hopkinton homes

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Police: Alleged drunk driver crashed into 2 Hopkinton homes, drove away
Police: Alleged drunk driver crashed into 2 Hopkinton homes, drove away 00:32

HOPKINTON - An alleged drunk driver was arrested after crashing into two homes Thursday afternoon, police said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Hopkinton police and fire departments received a call that a white van struck two homes on Grove Street and then fled the area.

Police stopped the vehicle nearby and arrested 52-year-old Stephen Murphy of Hopkinton.

Hopkinton crash
An alleged drunk driver crashed into a home on Grove Street in Hopkinton Hopkinton Police/Fire Departments

There were no injuries reported. One of the homes was significantly damaged and firefighters were working to stabilize it. The family who lives there has been displaced.

Murphy is charged with operating under the influence of liquor second offense, driving to endanger, and leaving the scene of a crash. He will be arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 7:51 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.