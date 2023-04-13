All lanes of 495 north shut down in Middleboro due to brush fire in the median

MIDDLEBORO - All lanes on 495 northbound have been shut down in Middleboro due to a brush fire in the median.

Sky Eye was over the scene Thursday evening and fire crews could be seen battling the fire.

On 495 southbound, only the breakdown lane is getting by. No word on when the lanes will reopen.

Massachusetts has been under a red flag warning recently due to dry, windy weather making fires spark more easily.