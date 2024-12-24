All aboard! Model train exhibit with miniature Boston landscape comes to life at Museum of Science

Holiday train exhibit is an interactive experience at Boston's Museum of Science

BOSTON - The minute you walk into the "All Aboard! Trains at Science Park" exhibit at the Museum of Science, the feeling of being a kid again takes over.

"It's just a fun exhibit. Everyone who comes in here, they smile, you see all the snow falling on the screens we have and you can see the kids looking at the trains," says Scot Keay, the senior manager of membership operations at the museum. "It's just a fun, magical environment."

A Commuter Rail model train at the Museum of Science. CBS Boston

"Fun little Easter eggs"

The miniature train models are made to scale and the museum partners with HUB Division, Inc. of the Northeast Region of the National Model Railroad Association to make the layouts come to life.

"The model's details are really awesome and if anyone has lived in the city, you will notice fun little Easter eggs buried in there and there's the major landmarks like Fenway Park that everyone will recognize," Keay said.

There's even a realistic depiction of what's it's like to own a car in Boston.

A car is towed at the model train exhibit at the Museum of Science. CBS Boston

"Yeah, someone is being towed for violating snow parking regulations in the model," Keay said.

Interactive exhibit at the Museum of Science

And like every museum nowadays all the exhibits are interactive and immersive, and this one is no different. In here you can conduct a train with all the bells and whistles.

"They really get into it. To watch the eyes of the children, it's like 'oh wow!'" Keay said.

Trying out the interactive train exhibit. CBS Boston

It's a perfect spot to visit as it snow is falling and families are on a holiday break.

"It's a great place where people are happy. You just see the smiles on their faces. People discussing how excited they are to be here. Some people have been here multiple times and they just want to keep coming back."

The exhibit runs through Jan. 20 and is included in the cost of admission for the museum.