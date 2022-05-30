Milford Police identify man accused of targeting young women, tampering with their cars

MILFORD -- Police in at least five towns are warning women to be on the lookout for a man who is accused of tampering with women's cars.

Milford police, who describe the man as an Asian male in his late 30s driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts plates, said he has been targeting young women by flattening their tires and filling their tanks with water, and then offering to drive them home.

Police in Holliston and Franklin said they have had similar reports. Bellingham police said they are investigating a similar incident at the Charles River Center. Medway is also part of the investigation.

Milford Police identified the man as Alexander Yee, 38 from Winchendon.

Alexander Yee appeared in court last fall for charges out of Southampton. CBS Boston

Last fall, Yee was arrested in Southampton for putting water in a woman's gas tank. At the time investigators said he was suspected in similar incidents in Hampshire, Franklin, and Worcester counties as well as in Southern New Hampshire.

Milford police are seeking to arrest Yee on a warrant for malicious destruction of property over $1,200. Thus far, Yee has refused to turn himself in.

Police have advised that if a car has a flat tire, you should not try to start it. Women are advised to park in well-lit areas, avoid walking to their vehicle alone and call police if they notice suspicious activity.