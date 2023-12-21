Alex Verdugo takes a bit of a parting shot at Alex Cora

BOSTON -- The relationship between outfielder Alex Verdugo and manager Alex Cora in Boston was complicated. Now, it's over.

Verdugo was traded to the Yankees earlier this month, in a rare swap involving the two longtime rivals. The Red Sox acquired some pitching in the deal but the move was made to shed Verdugo from the roster.

Now a member of the Yankees, Verdugo spoke to the New York media in a video conference. And while speaking about his excitement level for playing for Aaron Boone in the Bronx, he seemingly took a couple of swipes at his former manager in the process.

"I'm very, very excited to work with Aaron. I've seen the way he's had his players' backs," a clean-shaven Verdgo said, referencing a viral clip of Boone shouting at an umpire and referring to his players as savages.

Verdugo added: "That's something I want to see out of my head coach, man. I want to see some fire, some fight for the guys. I think just instead of airing people out, have their backs. I'm really excited for this fresh start and just to kind of get with the guys and just change the narrative, man. Just go out there, play hard, work hard and just have fun."

Alex Verdugo loved Aaron Boone's unforgettable "Savages" rant in 2019 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fKXtUJXL57 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 21, 2023

The message from Verdugo seemed to be clear: Boone will have his back, unlike his previous manager.

More than a year ago, Cora told the media that Verdugo was the player who most needed to improve in the offseason. That set the stage for a season with some tension between the two. In June, Verdugo was benched for not hustling. Verdugo was also scratched from a game in August for reportedly being late to the ballpark.

In October, Verdugo told The Athletic, "I think for me there were certain things that could have maybe handled a little bit differently. But at the end of the day, I kind of have been the frontrunner in a lot of categories where I kind of get aired out or I get a little bit of discipline that gets heard about."

In that same interview, Verdugo said he holds no "hard feelings" toward Cora, and that he believed the "tough love" moments from his manager only happened because Cora wanted what's best for Verdugo. That all may be true, but Verdugo's clearly excited for what he expects to be a massive change in the way he's treated by his manager.