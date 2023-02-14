Alex Cora shrugs off new book on Astros 2017 cheating scandal

BOSTON -- Red Sox manager Alex Cora met with the collective media down in Fort Myers, Florida on Tuesday, as pitchers and catchers reported for their spring duty. It also just happened to be the day that a new book about the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal hits shelves.

The Athletic's Evan Drellich (along with Ken Rosenthal) initially broke the bombshell story of the Astros stealing signs on their way to a 2017 World Series title, with Cora painted as the mastermind behind the barrel-banging scheme. With Drellich's "Winning Fixes Everything" now available, all of Cora's misdeeds are being brought back into light -- with a few more details emerging.

Cora was suspended for the entire 2020 season for his role in the scandal, and he does not intend on reading Drellich's book. He didn't want to comment on the ordeal on Tuesday, but knew it would come up in his first media session of 2023.

"I've been talking about this situation for three years. My focus is next year. The timing of this is awkward, but it is what it is," Cora said Tuesday. "I mentioned a few years ago there would be books. Maybe Netflix in a few years, like Meghan [Markel] and [Prince] Harry.

"As of right now, I don't want to comment. My focus is the Red Sox and my family," he added.

Despite his best efforts to move on from the subject, Cora was still peppered with questions about the saga and the new book, which he said is opening up old wounds for him and his family.

"It's always hurtful because I have to go back to the kids, back to the family, back to my daughter," he said. "I don't want to say they're used to it, but I've been open with them about the whole situation. They understand stuff like this is going to come out and we just have to move forward.

"I made a big mistake in 2017, and I'm paying the price," he admitted. "I'm still paying the price. At the same time I need to move forward. I can't live in the past.

"I've been talking about it for three years and have been very honest about the situation, very apologetic. That's what I can control," he said. "It is what it is. I knew it was coming, and there are probably more books coming out. People will have their side of the story, but I've been very open about it the last three years. I feel comfortable with who I am. The things that I did, I'm not proud of it. But we have to keep moving forward."

Cora said that he still gets messages about the scandal, but he's done talking about it. He also doesn't believe that what he did with the Astros in 2017 should diminish the World Series he won with the Red Sox in 2018.