Alex Cora allegedly bragged about stealing 2017 World Series with Astros after joining Red Sox

BOSTON -- Alex Cora was suspended for the 2020 season for his role in the Houston Astro's sign-stealing scandal in 2017. But before the scandal came to light -- and that suspension was handed out -- it sounds like Cora was pretty proud of the whole trash-can-banging scheme.

According to Evin Drellich's new book on the Astros cheating scandal, "Winning Fixes Everything," Cora bragged about Houston cheating its way to the 2017 World Series when he came to the Red Sox in 2018. Red Sox players knew of the cheating scandal because Cora would talk about it.

Drellich wrote that Cora would "occasionally talk about the Astros' sign-stealing from 2017, even brag, sometimes in a late-night setting." He would especially talk about the scandal when alcohol was involved, according to one member of the Red Sox.

Cora would even brag that, "We stole that (expletive) World Series," according to the book.

"He said that when they played the Dodgers, 'We already knew what everybody was throwing before we even got on base. We didn't have to get on base.' And everybody was like, 'What the hell does that mean?'" another member of the Red Sox told Drellich, via The Boston Herald.

The book does not paint Cora in a very good light. It also details his issues with former Astros manager A.J. Hinch, which almost led to Cora being fired as Astros bench coach before he was hired by the Red Sox.

"Winning Fixes Everything" will hit shelves on Feb. 14, the same day that Red Sox pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training in Fort Myers, Florida.