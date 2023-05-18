Alberto Sierra Jr. pleads not guilty to 2013 murder of 5-year-old Jeremiah Oliver

WORCESTER - Alberto Sierra Jr., the man charged with killing 5-year-old Jeremiah Oliver and hiding him in a suitcase 9 years ago, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Thursday.

Sierra Jr., 32, of Fitchburg, was arraigned in a brief appearance in Worcester Superior Court. He also pleaded not guilty to disinterring a body in the case. He was ordered held without bail.

Jeremiah's body was found in a suitcase in April 2014 along Interstate 190 in Sterling. But he was last seen alive in September 2013, and was not reported missing until December of that year.

The body was found just off Route 190 in Sterling in April 2014. CBS Boston

The family, which lived in Fitchburg at the time, was being supervised by the state Department of Children and Families. Even before the boy's body was discovered, an investigation found that a social worker with the child welfare agency went months without visiting the family's home - despite reports of abuse and neglect.

Ultimately, three agency employees were fired and the report led to changes at the agency.

Jeremiah Oliver. CBS Boston

The boy's death was not ruled a homicide until February of 2016 when an autopsy by the state medical examiner said that he died of "homicidal violence of undetermined causes."

Sierra was convicted in 2017 of assaulting Jeremiah's mother and siblings and sentenced to up to seven years in prison. He was not incarcerated when he was arrested on Wednesday, the district attorney's office said.

Alberto Sierra Jr. in Worcester Superior Court, May 18, 2023. CBS Boston

Jeremiah's mother, Elsa Oliver, dated Sierra, Jr.. She also pleaded guilty in 2017 to assault and battery and reckless endangerment in connection with her other two children and was sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Prosecutors dropped charges against both of them in connection with Jeremiah's disappearance and alleged abuse to avoid possible double jeopardy claims, prosecutors said at the time.

Sierra Jr., is due back in court May 25 for a bail hearing.