Boyfriend of Jeremiah Oliver's mother charged in his 2013 murder

FITCHBURG - The boyfriend of Jeremiah Oliver's mother was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and disinterring of a body.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office said the charges against Alberto Sierra are in connection with the 2013 killing of 5-year-old Jeremiah.

Jeremiah was last seen in 2013 but wasn't reported missing for several months. His body was later found in a suitcase off 190 in Sterling in April 2014.

Sierra pleaded guilty to assault charges linked to Jeremiah's mother and siblings in 2017 and was sentenced to six to seven years in prison. He's due to be arraigned on these charges on Thursday.