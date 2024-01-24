Woman in wheelchair hit and killed by plow truck on Albany Street in Boston

Woman in wheelchair hit and killed by plow truck in Boston

BOSTON – A plow truck was involved in a deadly crash in Boston early Wednesday morning.

A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed near Mass. Ave. and Albany Street around 3 a.m.

Boston police said the driver who hit the woman stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The plow company, W.L. French Jr. Trucking, released a statement about the woman's death.

Early this morning, one of our plows was involved in an accident that resulted in a loss of life. W. L. French, Jr. Trucking and its entire team are committed to the safety of the public, our people, and our work. We are heartbroken by this tragic accident. We extend our sympathies to the family of the individual and all of those affected by this loss. W. L. French, Jr. Trucking is cooperating with authorities during this investigation.

The crash caused significant traffic backups during the morning commute.