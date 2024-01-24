Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman in wheelchair hit and killed by plow truck on Albany Street in Boston

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

Woman in wheelchair hit and killed by plow truck in Boston
Woman in wheelchair hit and killed by plow truck in Boston 00:26

BOSTON – A plow truck was involved in a deadly crash in Boston early Wednesday morning.

A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed near Mass. Ave. and Albany Street around 3 a.m.

Boston police said the driver who hit the woman stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The plow company, W.L. French Jr. Trucking, released a statement about the woman's death.

Early this morning, one of our plows was involved in an accident that resulted in a loss of life. W. L. French, Jr. Trucking and its entire team are committed to the safety of the public, our people, and our work. We are heartbroken by this tragic accident. We extend our sympathies to the family of the individual and all of those affected by this loss. W. L. French, Jr. Trucking is cooperating with authorities during this investigation.

The crash caused significant traffic backups during the morning commute.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 4:04 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.