Peabody man charged in sister's New Year's Day death

PEABODY - A Peabody man has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly pushed his sister off his front steps on New Year's Day.

According to police and Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, 39-year-old Alban Dobra "attempted to eject his two sisters from his house" and grabbed 54-year-old Mimoza Sawtelle. He allegedly pushed her and she hit her head on the paved walkway.

Police responded to the incident just after 5 p.m. Sawtelle was hospitalized with serious head trauma, and died from her injuries on January 5.

Dobra was originally charged with assault and battery with dangerous weapon and serious bodily injury, and held without bail. His charges were upgraded to manslaughter on Monday.

He is due in court for the upgraded charges on Friday.